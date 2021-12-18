$11.56 Million in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post sales of $11.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the highest is $32.84 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28,800%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $39.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $83.85 million, with estimates ranging from $43.35 million to $159.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.24. 5,430,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,644. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.