$11.56 Million in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post sales of $11.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the highest is $32.84 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28,800%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $39.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $83.85 million, with estimates ranging from $43.35 million to $159.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.24. 5,430,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,644. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

