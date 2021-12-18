10,009 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.95 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.