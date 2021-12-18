-$1.50 EPS Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.32). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.24) to ($5.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.80) to ($3.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $264,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,595 shares of company stock valued at $622,061. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,428 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,704 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 467,125 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.85. 1,016,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.77. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.