-$1.50 EPS Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.32). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.24) to ($5.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.80) to ($3.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $264,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,595 shares of company stock valued at $622,061. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,428 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,704 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 467,125 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.85. 1,016,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.77. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

