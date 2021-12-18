$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share.

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

NASDAQ CASY traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $192.90. 603,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,783. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $174.72 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.66 and a 200-day moving average of $196.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,585,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,695,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after buying an additional 112,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.