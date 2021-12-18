$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.20. Amdocs posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.09. 1,239,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $2,942,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $1,387,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 12.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

