$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Citrix Systems posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,604,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,620. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $145.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

