$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $937.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.02 EPS.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $13.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,579.34. 250,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,749. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,502.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,472.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 54,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

