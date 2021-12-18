0xBitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $12.28 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $1.01 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00004664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004574 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001124 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039380 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00204784 BTC.
0xBitcoin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “
Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.