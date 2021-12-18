0Chain Reaches Market Cap of $22.07 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $211,540.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000979 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3,679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00037310 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

