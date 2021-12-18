$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.82. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.51.

AJG traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.40. 1,777,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $171.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

