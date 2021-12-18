$0.81 EPS Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,107,201 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 173.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $175.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

