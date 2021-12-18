$0.81 EPS Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,107,201 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 173.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $175.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.