$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. LKQ reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 40.1% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 10.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,387,000 after buying an additional 540,003 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 49,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,611,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,556,000 after acquiring an additional 289,832 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.73. 3,206,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,702. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69. LKQ has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $60.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

