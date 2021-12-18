$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. NIKE posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.47. The company has a market capitalization of $255.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 510.5% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 171,474 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.2% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

