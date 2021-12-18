-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million.

PHAS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PHAS stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.74. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

