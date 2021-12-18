$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.54. Outfront Media posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

OUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUT opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.76. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is -97.56%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

