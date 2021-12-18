-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.24). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.10. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $7.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.