-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

MNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monopar Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.05. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $17.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

