-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenwich LifeSciences.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLSI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenwich LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, insider Frank Joseph Daugherty bought 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,985.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Snehal Patel bought 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.17 per share, for a total transaction of $49,992.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 3,151 shares of company stock valued at $85,491 over the last 90 days. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $12,586,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 242.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 154,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 47,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,194. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $69.77.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

