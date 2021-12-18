$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ CENT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,819. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.