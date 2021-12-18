$0.04 EPS Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Telos posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Telos stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Telos has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Telos news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 118,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,475 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telos by 142.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Telos by 115.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,022 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,010,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,580,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in Telos by 136.9% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after acquiring an additional 864,352 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

