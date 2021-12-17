Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.02.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $182.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.56. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $174.66 and a 1 year high of $451.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,700 shares of company stock valued at $22,804,500 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

