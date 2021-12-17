Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Insider Sells $347,592.00 in Stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ZBH opened at $120.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.36. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.27 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

