Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 43,984 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after buying an additional 364,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.49 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

HWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.