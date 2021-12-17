Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 44,365 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,365 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,948,000 after acquiring an additional 387,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after buying an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,908,000 after buying an additional 192,878 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after buying an additional 1,594,376 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,868,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,520,000 after buying an additional 110,032 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

NYSE SUM opened at $38.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

