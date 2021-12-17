Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of TRMK opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

