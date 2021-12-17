Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,837 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $51.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

