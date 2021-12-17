Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Independent Bank worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

IBCP stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $486.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.