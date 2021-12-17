Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 764 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 30.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 377.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 305,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,745,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $60.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

