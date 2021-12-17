Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Update

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the November 15th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhongchao in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhongchao in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zhongchao in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

ZCMD opened at $1.79 on Friday. Zhongchao has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

