ZeuxCoin Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $171,232.91 and approximately $51.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 10% against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00040161 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.00199951 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

