Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) to Buy

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WFRD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $34.95.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weatherford International (WFRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.