Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 26.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

