Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

PSTI opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.26. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 90.3% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 732,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 347,426 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 490.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 162,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $633,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 75,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

