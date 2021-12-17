Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

MARA opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 4.73. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $2,065,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $5,333,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 36.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

