Zacks Investment Research Lowers IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.04 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.74. IZEA Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.