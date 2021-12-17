Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DYNT. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Dynatronics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Dynatronics stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dynatronics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the second quarter worth $108,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

