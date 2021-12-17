Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) to Hold

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WOR. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $57.26. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 72.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 21.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

