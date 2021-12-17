Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tullow Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.25.

TUWOY opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

