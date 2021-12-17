Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Hold

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($78.65) to €74.00 ($83.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from €76.00 ($85.39) to €79.00 ($88.76) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KBC Group from €81.00 ($91.01) to €85.00 ($95.51) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $49.43.

About KBC Group

The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC's activities in the Czech Republic.

