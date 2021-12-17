Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) to Hold

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

NASDAQ:CNTA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 98,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,208. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tia L. Bush acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $282,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 238,000 shares of company stock worth $2,891,263.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

