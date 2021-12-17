Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.40.

NASDAQ ADIL opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Adial Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William B. Stilley III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADIL. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

