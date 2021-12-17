Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.17 Million

Analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce sales of $143.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.75 million. Lindsay reported sales of $108.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $649.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.72 million to $667.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $679.58 million, with estimates ranging from $662.25 million to $696.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 17.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 586.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNN opened at $147.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

