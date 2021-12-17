Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to Post $2.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings of $3.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $7.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

THG opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average of $133.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $102,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.