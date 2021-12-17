Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLGN. Truist began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,155,000 after buying an additional 233,994 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after buying an additional 77,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,404,000 after buying an additional 567,325 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGN traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $44.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

