Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Paya during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Paya by 780.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,821 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Paya by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Paya during the second quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Paya in the second quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.05 million, a P/E ratio of 85.50 and a beta of -0.08. Paya has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.42.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

