Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report sales of $50.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.92 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $43.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $194.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.80 billion to $198.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $220.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $199.57 billion to $231.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.43. 1,254,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,138,090. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $211.94 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.