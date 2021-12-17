Zacks: Analysts Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 46,800.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 281,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.