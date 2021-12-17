Zacks: Analysts Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 46,800.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 281,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.