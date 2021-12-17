Zacks: Analysts Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Post $2.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to announce $2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $5.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $511,257 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.7% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNX opened at $110.15 on Tuesday. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

