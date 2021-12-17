Zacks: Analysts Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMRK stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,645. The company has a market capitalization of $419.55 million, a PE ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

