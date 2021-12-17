Zacks: Analysts Expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Announce $1.59 EPS

Brokerages expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to announce $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.70. Genuine Parts reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 960.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $136.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.80. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $139.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

